I’d like to thank and acknowledge the Post Master General Louis DeJoy for once again, dipping his hand where it didn’t belong and messing up a well respected machine, called the U.S. Postal Service. Apparently my little burg, Florence, has grown so large that we can no longer call our local little post office to speak to an actual person and get the answers to questions that we have concerning mail deliveries in a little town. Now we have to listen to an outgoing auto message that basically leads to nowhere. The post office doesn’t know who’s responsible, and I don’t know who’s responsible, because I spent yesterday trying to find out and got lost in the black hole known as the U.S. Postal Service.