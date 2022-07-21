Letter to the editor: Pipeline explantion

Thank you, thank you for explaining the Keystone Pipeline Project (Missoulian July 20) so definitively! I always understood the harm it does to area peoples, the land we live on, the waters and air surrounding us, but never realized it was STILL being sent on to Texas! I thoroughly admire you and thank you for your explanation. I pray that more people, expecially those who support the pipeline, read and understand what we face when we harm creation and our earth.