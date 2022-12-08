 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Plan for a new energy future

It was encouraging to read the recent story about offshore wind energy becoming a reality. These would be floating windmills, the first attempt in the USA. These have a lot of potential for providing clean energy to big coastal cities. Before I saw the story in this paper I saw it in the Economist and I spent a few minutes looking at the map they provided. There are indeed dark blue blotches showing intense winds off the California coast. But there are also dark blue blotches in the Chinook zone of northern Montana. I suspect it is far less expensive to put windmills on the prairie than in the ocean. I can think of at least one large coastal city that is closer to our wind than the California offshore patch. What do you say, Montana? Let's plan for a new energy future where Montana is a key player. We will need permitting reform to get new transmission lines, and a plan make sure the benefits come to Montanans. Wouldn't hurt to call our congressional delegation, which is Representative Rosendale, Senator Daines, and Senator Tester, and ask for this.

Laura Reynolds,

Kalispell

