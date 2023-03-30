I am fully in support of the plan to restore the Old Post Hospital that has been presented to the Historic Preservation Commission. We have heard for years that this property is in bad shape, with a roof that was failing as far back as 2008, and is in need of massive investment to save it. And for years the property has sat there, deteriorating further. In 2020, a couple of local folks purchased the property and have been at work putting together a plan to rehabilitate it. They’ve been listening to local stakeholders and city government to get their proposal right, ensuring it follows all relevant historic preservation guidelines. They’ve also said they won’t seek any public funding or small grants that don’t match the scope of the necessary work – instead, with approval of the city, they’ll create a small residential and commercial space nearby to fully pay for the work involved in restoring the hospital itself. This is great news for those who both want to see this historic structure preserved, and also want some additional amenities when they are at the Fort. This plan saves the Old Post Hospital for future generations, plain and simple.