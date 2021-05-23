Letter to the editor: Pleased with economic efforts

I would just like to give a shout out to our Gov. Greg Gianforte and our legislators about how pleased I am, and I know fellow conservatives are, about all that they are doing for economic growth here in Montana.

Working together they have passed some important bills for the work force.

The return-to-work bonus program is a creative and forward-looking incentive measure. Coupled with this is the transition to return to pre-pandemic unemployment insurance eligibility. Both of these offer incentives to get off unemployment and go to work.

There are other pro-job bills as well, such as the Entrepreneur Magnet Act and the Tax Modernization Act. Both of these bills make it more attractive for employers to do business in Montana.

So let us not forget to commend our lawmakers when we see good things happening.

So thank you, governor, and all our legislators!

Vicki Marceau,

Frenchtown

