Letter to the editor: Polaris people

“Freedom Caucus forms in Helena” read the headline in the Jan. 21, Missoulian. The article went on to say that this caucus brands itself the “constitutional North Star.” I guess it replaces their former name “38 Specials” which might be a reference to what they carry in their briefcases when meeting in Helena with Democrats.

Apparently, Montana’s 14 Freedom Caucus members got together in Washington, D.C., in late December to go through a “stringent” vetting process by their House Freedom Caucus counterparts. I’d like to know if these are the same wizards who vetted New York U.S. Representative George Santos before he took office?

Well, they’re all North Star patriots in my book: Theresa Manzella, Matt Rosendale, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, Lauren Boebert, Rand Paul, George Santos etc. Hey, wait a minute. I don’t think any of those patriots served their country in the military. Perhaps they should forget Polaris and follow the “South Star” and go down to our Mexican border to do some volunteer work for the good of the country?

Jim Hamilton,

Florence