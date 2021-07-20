 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Police should not be allowed to lie
Letter to the editor: Police should not be allowed to lie

Even though the shameful process of using deception and lying has been considered acceptable police practice as they interview suspects, research has shown that juvenile suspects are twice or more likely than adults to confess to a crime they have not committed. Such lies include police telling suspects they have collected evidence and found witnesses that actually they do not have.

Congratulations to the Illinois state Legislature for enacting a new law prohibiting law enforcement officers from lying to minors as they interrogate them and to Gov. J.B. Pritzker for signing it. Montanans would like to know why our Montana Legislature and governor have ignored this heinous practice.

Roger Shuy,

Missoula

