Letter to the editor: Policies need to change

On Friday, Nov. 5, I was at St. Pat’s for a cardiac stress test. I understood from conversation with two of my attending nurses that they had not been vaccinated. Immediately after my test, my husband and I left for Spokane.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Missoula County Heath Department called to tell me that I had been exposed to COVID on Friday and needed to be tested and possibly quarantined. I have been vaccinated and have had the booster shot but was stunned with this information, knowing that this contact came during my Friday appointment.

I called St. Pat’s to see what their policy is on staff vaccination and was told that the Montana Legislature had mandated that most businesses, including hospitals, may not require vaccination as a condition for employment. It was clear that I was exposed in the hospital, where one is trusting that the best and safest of health care is provided. It is horrifying that our Helena politicians, elected to ensure our health and safet,y should adopt policies that run directly counter to that constitutional obligation.

Please join me in calling Gov. Greg Gianforte and Attorney General Austin Knudsen to protest this insane policy.

Carolyn Snively,

Missoula

