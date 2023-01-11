 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Political health alert

A recurring virus is again loose in our land. This pathogen goes by several names, mostly commonly called populism. I will simply refer to it as a “politically transmitted disease,” or PTD.

It is transmitted human to human; there is no evidence that it has jumped from animals to humans. It seems to attack a cognitive weakness in personality. It can have devastating impacts on relationships, social groups and communities. It manifests more often in things not done than positive accomplishments.

You can expect to see the damage caused by PTD in the work of our current Montana Legislature, not to mention the US House of Representatives.

How does it moves through a society? In the case of PTD, its vectors seems to be apathy and ignorance; misguided parenting; stunted moral development; underdeveloped social skills; and unfettered access to social media.

While political science has yet to work out a precise definition, we can take steps to protect ourselves.

The headline is this: WE MUST EACH PRACTICE POLITICALLY SAFE POLITICS. That includes such activities as seeking diverse information; staying out of houses of political ill repute; supporting good governance; and finally, voting for positive, forward-looking leaders.

David Leslie,

Corvallis

