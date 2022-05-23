 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Political leaders need to speak up and oppose violence

In the wake of a mass shooting by a racist who apparently believes in Replacement Theory, an utterly false idea that there is a great conspiracy to replace white people in this country, here is an idea. Why don’t our political parties have a new litmus test? Ask candidates if they believe in Replacement Theory, as shockingly 1/3 of Americans seem to, by a recent poll. If the answer is yes, that candidate should be automatically disqualified from running for any office under that party’s banner. Liberty and justice for all ought to be a basic value of all U.S. political parties. That means repudiating racially motivated violence. When will we hear Montana’s political leaders stand up against racism, against white supremacy, and against murdering people based on their skin color? It is urgent that they do so today, and make sure that everyone knows every day that they oppose racism, oppose white supremacy, oppose violence in the name of political gain. We need to know where you stand so we can vote racism and white supremacy out, permanently. Then we can live by real American liberty and justice for all.

Suzanne Hendrich,

Missoula

