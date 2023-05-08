The actions of the elected Republicans in Montana regarding Rep. Zephyr are mean-spirited and small-minded; these politicians are an embarrassment to the state. If, using a definition of “decorum” that harks back to days of top hats and fainting couches, our legislators cannot deal with strongly worded opinions that contradict their own, they need to cowboy up.

The photos of Ms. Zephyr sitting by herself on a bench at the Capitol should tug at the hearts of all mothers and fathers who want their children to be treated with kindness and respect. Republicans in Montana have become automatons, obediently following the dictates of a national extremist agenda with unthinking zeal. Maybe the criteria to hold elected office in Montana should include a written application with a box that reads “I am not a robot”.