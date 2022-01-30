Letter to the editor: Politicians care more for votes

Recently Sen. Daines, Rep. Rosendale and Gov. Gianforte wrote a letter to the leaders of Health and Human Services asking for an exemption for all health care workers at facilities receiving payments from Medicare and Medicaid. All three of these people are vaccinated, but don't feel that health care workers need to protect their patients' recovery by being vaccinated.

How dare they decide who lives and dies because of a political conspiracy theory they urge people to believe. When polio was running rampant, we did not have politicians instead, we had statesmen. They urged our parents to get their children vaccinated and many, many of us were saved. If these men feel strongly enough to be first in line to receive their shots, why don't they value every Montana citizen who deserves the same chance to live?

COVID is an illness. We still get our kids vaccinated for polio, rubella, measles and mumps as we recognize the danger these illnesses present to our children.

COVID does not care who you vote for. These three politicians care more for votes than your life. Health care workers must be vaccinated if they wish to continue serving our community.

Cheryl Bramsen,

Florence

