Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan said the nine most terrifying words in the English language were "I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and his attitude of helping wolf management is one that cannot be trusted and these examples are cases in point that support this claim.

When House Bill 224 and 225 and Senate Bill 267 and 314 were signed into law by Gov. Gianforte in 2021 that made it easier to kill wolves, one hope was to reduce livestock conflicts involving wolves. According to the Livestock Loss Board in Montana, known wolf predations on livestock have since increased per year since those laws were enacted. In 2021 when those four laws went into effect in Montana, the known number of wolf predations on livestock in Montana in 2021 was 81. In 2022 the known number of wolf predations on livestock according to the Montana livestock loss board was 82, an increase of one and one loss too many if you’re a hard working rancher.