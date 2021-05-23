Letter to the editor: Politics driven by greed, fear, anger

Greed, fear and anger. It appears these three personal human responses are what is driving our political system today.

Here is a breakdown: The first two responses, greed and fear, apply to our elected Republican congressional folks. The last two responses, fear and anger, apply to the millions of Donald Trump's voting base.

Here's the why: Greed and fear are what has presently captured many of our elected Republican members of Congress. Trump's base has gripped and held hostage the vast majority of our present fearful GOP congressional members.

Fear and anger are what so strongly appeals to Trump's base. These millions have listened endlessly to Trump advocating fear and anger. They relate to these and find answers they like for their own personal problems.

Greed, fear and anger are daily responses to life and are definitely at play in our politics today. Both Trump's base and many of our elected congressional members are playing "following the leader," who presently is Trump.

It seems our nation will be saddled with this as long as Trump is front and center in politics. Personally, I think he will fade away simply because he knows he will not win and his greatest fear is to be thought of as a loser.

Bob McClellan,

Missoula

