Letter to the editor: Ponderings

My interests are diverse and my opinions strong and I'm adding my two cents in the form of questions and comments...

I can't get an answer...how does one report a mental health emergency in Missoula if one is attempting to circumvent 911 and go right to the source of help?

Why, when the average price of a gallon of gas is $4.01 across the U.S., does it remain stuck at $4.29 here in Missoula?

Why do people not water their trees, resulting in many trees in Missoula dying.

Downtown Missoula has a campaign called "water the trees," and I fear not enough of us are heeding the call and many trees are dying in the Garden City.

I thought the Western Montana Fair did an excellent job this year, adding new food carts, and diversity in entertainment. Good job to ALL!

Kudos to Forward Montana and to local businesses for offering voter registration tables in their businesses, including Clyde Coffee and the Bridge, among others.

Missoula Symphony is offering their yearly outdoor concert tonight and what an incredible event it is.

Each of us has a role to play in making our community a place to be proud of.

Sue Gravatt,

Missoula

