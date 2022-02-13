Letter to the editor: Poor behavior

Several recent letters have addressed the shift in attitude in political displays of all types in society of late. This brought to mind an incident that occurred several years ago in Helena.

I was standing in line at the grocery store and noticed a little boy, 4 years old or so, clutching his mother’s hand and leg, his eyes wide in a look that did not resemble awe. Fear was more like it. This was in Van’s market, the closest store to Fort Harrison, so a place frequented by Army and National Guard troops. A uniform is not out of place there.

This little tyke was intimidated by a man in “civvies” wearing a strapped-down, large-caliber automatic pistol in his thigh holster. I’m sure it made him feel safer in the neighborhood store, but he scared the crap out of the little fellow with his mom. So much for defending the homeland — looked more like intimidating the women and children to me.

Poor behavior takes many forms.

Joel Nordby

Milltown

