Letter to the editor: Poor excuse for rate increase
Letter to the editor: Poor excuse for rate increase

I read the June 24 article that NorthWestern Energy had $9.5 million in overcharges, which meant consumers would have received a refund; however, due to the pandemic they suspended that refund.

Last week I read that the Public Service Commission unanimously approved increasing rates for homeowners starting July 1. Blame is put on an accounting method that would have assured fixed costs can be recovered without NorthWestern Energy being overpaid. Anyone ever heard of such garbage for an excuse?

Kay Brockway,

Missoula

