Letter to the editor: Poor planning

So let me get this straight. The Beartracks Bridge was just widened. Now it is going to be changed to a three lane with a center turn lane (Turning to where? We can only guess). Kind of seems to me if they were going to make Higgins narrower they should have thought of that earlier. Like several million dollars earlier. Look folks Missoula is growing. Making arterials narrower is causing congestion. Idling cars waste energy and pollute more while going nowhere. I realize marijuana is now legal in Montana, but perhaps our planning (!?) department members should consider toking up AFTER work.