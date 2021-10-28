Letter to the editor: Poorly designed electoral system

Here in Missoula we’re all rightfully proud of Jeannette Rankin, who became the first woman elected to Congress in 1916. But how did she do it? By coming in second. That’s right, back in 1916 Montana had two seats in the House, and the top two vote-getters in the general election won seats.

Now that Montana is back to having two House seats, imagine if we used the same system as we did in 1916 to elect our representatives. We’d probably end up with one moderate Democrat and one “kooky” Republican representing Montana. And that would actually be a pretty fair representation of our state. So, of course, it’ll never happen. Instead we’re going to waste a massive amount of time and money fighting over how to partition the state, and then we’ll engage in trench warfare to see if the entirety of a state where at least 40-45% of the voters support Democrats can be 100% represented by two reactionary Republicans.