Letter to the editor: Population control

Imagine that you are trying to establish a successful civilization. Among your immediate concerns would be maintaining population at a near-optimal size for maximizing sustainable quality of life. Letting each couple decide on family size is clearly a losing proposition. Given that fecundity will naturally peak along with environmental quality, overshoot is virtually guaranteed. There is a popular idea that letting women control family size provides a solution. That notion conflicts with evolution and conflates stopping population growth with optimizing population. It has also has lulled us into complacency. The modern world with its climate change, worldwide pandemics, environmental devastation and decimated species neatly illustrates how failure to control population precipitates disaster. Simply stated, a civilization worthy of the name must control population. Anyone making a good-faith attempt to implement such a system will inevitably recognize abortion as a necessary tool. All this is self-evident to an intelligent child, of course. Nonetheless, the Supreme Court, not being comprised of intelligent children, has taken a break from dismantling democracy to thwart any chance for a workable civilization. Relax your expectations.