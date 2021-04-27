Letter to the editor: Population growth a cause of global warming

Another year has gone by and again we celebrate Earth Day. However, as George Seielstad pointed out in the Missoulian on Earth Day, our planet is in worse shape than last year. Why? Because global warming continues essentially, unabated.

We are now above 412 ppm CO2 (carbon dioxide in parts per million) in the Earth's atmosphere. Yet, little is said about a major driver of global warming: population growth. Mention NPG (negative population growth) or even ZPG (zero population growth), and many folks have not heard the term, or comprehend its meaning.

Have you ever wondered, for example, why Disney World and Yosemite are so crowded, or why folks from Mexico and Central America wish to live in the U.S., or why many Africans want to live in Europe? As the old adage goes, “You ain't seen nothing yet.” Our conservative U.S. military is stating loudly it is very concerned about the number of folks in our world today on the move, seeking better lives; shouldn’t we be concerned too?

Although this issue of containing or reversing global warming has many complex and difficult components, one major component overlooked today is population growth and its effects on our planet.