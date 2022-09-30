Letter to the editor: Positions on on tribal termination policy

I want Ryan Zinke and Monica Tranel to write a position paper on tribal termination policy.

For Ryan I want to know why did he endorse the Special Election on the Blackfeet New Constitution. It was based on soil not blood; so any non-Indian living on the reservation could get enrolled.

The New Constitution and the Blackfeet water compact were the same deal.

For Monica I want to know why there are different policies for landless American Indians and the Blackfeet. The Little Shell tribe is the second federally recognized Indian group consisting of landless Chippewa and Cree. For the Blackfeet the treaty of 1855 is continuously breached.

Remember sovereign immunity is only used by tribal office workers trying to get out of embezzlement charges.

Larry Reevis,

Browning