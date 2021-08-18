Letter to the editor: Post hospital grounds not being maintained

Why are the Fort Missoula post hospital grounds being destroyed by the developer?

On March 29, the Tres Birds team, in conjunction with WGM Group, emailed the Fort Missoula stakeholders their “concept package” for the restoration of the hospital. They are acting on behalf of the current owner. They stated in their package that they “see the landscape within the Fort as the primary element... something we'd like to preserve and maintain as much as possible when thinking about the future of the Fort.”

I urge all Fort Missoula stakeholders and friends of the fort to drive to the post hospital and look hard at the preservation and maintenance practices of the Tres Birds team and the owner. Their shocking negligence has resulted in the death of all the lawn and a number of the trees on the post hospital grounds.

All previous owners of the historic hospital, including the Western Montana Mental Health Center, have properly maintained and managed the grounds. If the new owner's neglect and/or obvious low regard for the grounds is any indication, then we who cherish this historical treasure must assume that his only interest in the post hospital is as a way to make a quick buck.

Dennis Gordon,

Missoula

