Pleasing that 40 people toured the future suburb planned for the Fort Missoula Post Hospital site and showed “support” according to self-reported Missoula owner Max Wolf. (Write at FAE-Wolf Missoula Hospital LLC, 4751 Broadway, Denver Colo., 80216!) However,

• Re. “adaptive reuse,” the project is more aptly titled “adversarial redesign.” Eighteen new buildings and the splendor of a Northern Virginia townhome cluster arise within a heritage and natural site.

• This “only viable proposal” is akin to calling vanilla the only choice at Big Dipper. When mandated, the Fort Missoula historic agencies have renovated and restored several historic buildings without intrusive and unsightly overbuild. Where FAE-Wolf talks about going, we’ve been.

• This proposed use of a heritage site for “workforce housing” is a less than insignificant means of addressing the larger issue. Tokenism departed with the Missoula streetcar system, and doesn’t need resurrection here.

Finally, FAE-Wolf started to “earn the Missoula community’s trust” as soon as dollar signs appeared over the Bitterroot River; the Fort history organizations have accomplished such for 50 years. I urge the City Council to consider that Sept. 11.

Tate Jones, president, Northern Rockies Heritage Center

