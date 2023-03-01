It is almost spring and along with anticipating its beauty, we also get to look forward the growth and rebirth of our potholes – and this looks like it will be a great pothole year. But before you start whining about the inefficiencies of local government, remember, Missoula voters took the initiative and supported a local community-based solution to our pothole problem – a 2 cent per gallon gas tax. A tax that would allow the multitude of Missoula County visitors to have the privilege of helping us improve our roads. But, the Montana Republican Party does not believe in local solutions to problems. They believe in top-down centralized control, control that does approve of local initiative, and control that does not support local communities. Two years ago, The Republican Legislature repealed Missoula’s attempt to improve our community. The Montana Republicans decided that it would be better for you slam into a pothole than give up any amount of centralized control and power. So, don’t whine about our local government. All those potholes are a gift to the people of Missoula County from our Republican governor, the Montana Republican Party, and the Montana Republican Legislature.