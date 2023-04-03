This is response to the letter submitted on March 1 by Loren Pinski, where it states that our potholes are the fault of the GOP. True, we do have a Republican governor, for the first time in 16 years. But Missoula city and county have been under democratic leadership for over the last 20 years. Mayor Engen did NOTHING for the streets on the northside and other residential areas. A lot of the county roads are just about impassable. Go to Clinton, Frenchtown or Ninemile – roads are terrible. And on top of lousy infrastructure – in a time of runaway inflation and high living costs, these same administrators enact budgets that gouge the taxpayers even more instead of trying to tighten their belts. So the potholes are NOT the fault of the GOP. They are the fault of the feckless leaders of the city and county of Missoula.