Letter to the editor: Practice contentment

There has been a lot of discussion in the Missoulian lately about the housing shortage in the city. A different way to look at this is that Missoula does not have a housing shortage. It has an overpopulation problem. Widespread development of open land contributes to the destruction of what makes Missoula a desirable community to live, a small, rural town with lots of open, natural spaces. We live close to nature in this town. Most residents would argue that the qualities that make it a good place would be destroyed by too much development. Missoula does not need more people, more roads, more traffic, more industry, more retail businesses. What it needs most is a feeling of contentment felt by most of its residents. We have a good life here. Let's work to maintain that good life by enjoying what we love without changing it to something that we will very likely regret: a busier, more crowded, more noisy town with less natural open space and more pavement. Let's practice contentment.