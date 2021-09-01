 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Precious wildlife deserves better
0 Comments

Letter to the editor: Precious wildlife deserves better

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Montana has long suffered from extraction industries. Many companies put profits before employees. Trapping isn't generally viewed as an extractive industry, but it certainly is. Wildlife is removed from the landscape by those who enjoy abusing animals.

The current estimate is that 3 million to 5 million animals are trapped each year in the U.S. However, only the trappers know how many animals are killed or maimed in traps, and they aren't telling.

In Montana, "Trap Free" reports 50,000 animals killed in traps, including dogs. New trapping regulations will make life much harder for Montana wildlife. Lengthening the wolf trapping season and allowing the snaring of wolves are just two of the brutish changes. Cheap snares sold by the dozens will turn our public lands into killing fields. Non-targeted species and pets will be ensnared and die miserable deaths. America's precious wildlife deserves better.

Wildlife proponents far outweigh trapper numbers. Americans prefer wildlife running free, and we cherish the precious moments when a wild animal is viewed in his/her natural habitat. Call/write progressive leaders to tell them to protect America's wildlife. Please advocate fiercely to eliminate trapping on public lands and to put wolves back on the endangered list.

Linda Holtom,

Missoula

 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News