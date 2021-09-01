Letter to the editor: Precious wildlife deserves better

Montana has long suffered from extraction industries. Many companies put profits before employees. Trapping isn't generally viewed as an extractive industry, but it certainly is. Wildlife is removed from the landscape by those who enjoy abusing animals.

The current estimate is that 3 million to 5 million animals are trapped each year in the U.S. However, only the trappers know how many animals are killed or maimed in traps, and they aren't telling.

In Montana, "Trap Free" reports 50,000 animals killed in traps, including dogs. New trapping regulations will make life much harder for Montana wildlife. Lengthening the wolf trapping season and allowing the snaring of wolves are just two of the brutish changes. Cheap snares sold by the dozens will turn our public lands into killing fields. Non-targeted species and pets will be ensnared and die miserable deaths. America's precious wildlife deserves better.

Wildlife proponents far outweigh trapper numbers. Americans prefer wildlife running free, and we cherish the precious moments when a wild animal is viewed in his/her natural habitat. Call/write progressive leaders to tell them to protect America's wildlife. Please advocate fiercely to eliminate trapping on public lands and to put wolves back on the endangered list.