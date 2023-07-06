In his June 29, guest view, Montana Republican Party Chair Don Kaltschmidt said, “The MT GOP is the party of freedom.”

If that is so, then why has our “last best place” lost freedoms since the GOP claimed a super-majority?

Montana’s Republicans want to deny women physical autonomy. They try to deny transgender people their rights and access to the health care they need. They have proposed legislation allowing children as young as 12 to be charged as adults.

The GOP is acting to reduce environmental regulations and protections of our water, air and land. Our state’s renewable energy standards are among the toughest in the country, raising our cost of electricity and dangerously delaying the transition to cleaner energy options. Our property taxes are rising, while the roads we drive home are in dire need of repair.

I am more concerned with day-to-day living and personal freedom than political affiliations, and Montana’s GOP super-majority compromises my rights. Mr. Kaltschmidt: I prefer my real freedoms to your partisan pride.

Cynthia Rust-Greaves,

Missoula