Letter to the editor: Prescription for a new Dark Ages

Kendall Cotton's Nov. 07 column is a carefully crafted statement of current conservative thinking — in other words a mishmash of 19th-century laissez-faire baloney. According to Cotton, people must be free to do whatever they please to get whatever they want. There is no valid interest except self-interest. There is no common good. Freedom entails no obligations. Public land is a lost opportunity for exploitation. Taxation is theft. We should only spend money to benefit ourselves. We are not our brother's keeper. Ayn Rand said it directly: selfishness is a virtue.

This is the philosophy of dog-eat-dog. It is morally bankrupt. It seeks to render government incapable of addressing any of our looming crises. It is a prescription for a new Dark Ages.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula

