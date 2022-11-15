Letter to the editor: Prescription for a new Dark Ages

Kendall Cotton's Nov. 07 column is a carefully crafted statement of current conservative thinking — in other words a mishmash of 19th-century laissez-faire baloney. According to Cotton, people must be free to do whatever they please to get whatever they want. There is no valid interest except self-interest. There is no common good. Freedom entails no obligations. Public land is a lost opportunity for exploitation. Taxation is theft. We should only spend money to benefit ourselves. We are not our brother's keeper. Ayn Rand said it directly: selfishness is a virtue.