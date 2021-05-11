Letter to the editor: Presence of wolves puts cattle on edge

Wolves in cattle ranching areas pose more of a concern to ranchers than just the killing of livestock. If wolves are present, the cattle are on edge. Their weight gain is reduced and conception rate is affected. Furthermore, if the rangeland is interspersed with grazable timber areas, the forage in the timber areas will be under-utilized, as the cattle feel safer in the open where they can spot the wolves. As a result, the open rangeland may be overgrazed. It is also quite conceivable that in large, open range conditions, there can easily be livestock loss without the carcass being found, or other animals such a bears could make it so that wolf predation could not be proven.