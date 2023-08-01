Opposition to the residential and commercial development proposed by North of the Border LLC for the historic Post Hospital and surrounding grounds at Fort Missoula is based on several key points:

• The Post Hospital is a structurally strong building, not a crumbling “corpse”.

• The building can be preserved without commercial and residential development using historic grants, historic tax credits, community and organizational support

• The grounds around the hospital where 16 multistory townhomes are proposed is of significant historical importance for the Italian and Japanese men imprisoned at the Fort during WW II. Fort Missoula is the most intact incarceration camp in the US and is recognized by the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience. It is the only such site in Montana.

• Residential development will irrevocably degrade the sensitive habitats along the river that support a unique array of riparian and wetland wildlife. This area makes up some of the most ecologically important areas under our community’s care.

Preservation and development are both needed in a healthy community. The key is to be aware of what is important to preserve in order to develop in a way that honors our history and builds a healthy future.

Thula Weisel,

Missoula