The proposal for the preservation and restoration of the Post Hospital at Fort Missoula with the accompaniment of new construction of residential and commercial development to surround the hospital is incongruent with the purpose of honoring the historic significance and character of the Fort Missoula Historic District. This district is distinct for both its human history, as well as its natural environment. It is important to recognize that the new development would encroach on important wildlife habitat and corridors. Endangered monarch butterflies migrate to and lay eggs on the milkweed surrounding the proposed development. Forty percent of Montana’s bird species have been recorded in this area’s trees and the Bitterroot River corridor. The area is not zoned for residential use, and the goal of preservation is to preserve the character of the Fort Missoula area and its important human and natural history values. A public meeting for discussion before the Historic Preservation Commission will be held Wednesday, April 5, in the Jacky Ready Conference Room, City Hall, 140 W. Pine.