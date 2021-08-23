Letter to the editor: President Biden should be graded

Let’s see... After seven months in office, I believe President Joe Biden deserves a report card grade.

But first, a few of his major accomplishments: Wide open border for the whole world to come through, including hardcore criminals, rapists, COVID-19 carriers and, especially now, terrorists. Energy dependence, once again. High inflation, again. Higher food prices and gasoline prices. Supports the woke movement, critical race theory, and the burning and looting of some of our largest cities. Loves socialism. Throws away mountains of money on anything that will secure more votes. And now the massive Afghanistan debacle.

It’s all on him. This guy has flipped our country upside down. Our enemies love him, our allies can’t stand him. I can hardly wait to see what damages he will do in the next 41 months. It will not be pretty.

But for now, he does deserve a grade. I would never give him an F, of course. Instead, he deserves a solid Z-minus. As a world leader, he is a zero, the worst president the United States has ever had.

For this reason, he and Vice President Harris should both resign or be impeached. Before it’s too late.

Marshall Cromwell,

Missoula

