Letter to the editor: Presidents have to clean up messes

In response to the letter from one Bruce Fuglei in the Aug. 19 Opinion section, I'm curious if there is a memory-erasing program that deletes the recollection of previous presidential terms once a new president is sworn into office. How did I not know about this?

I don't have enough space to detail every terrible action and order each president has made just in my lifetime, so I'll just settle for a gentle suggestion: please, please do some research.

In the first year or so, sometimes longer, of each presidency — especially when it's one party replacing the other — it's mostly just dealing with the mess the previous president left behind. For example: a botched pandemic response leading to an ever-climbing death toll, the administration under 45 actually fighting for the release of the Taliban leader who now has control of Afghanistan, undermining and eroding faith in our voting system (he lost by the way), and many others, including stoking hatred and violence toward minorities and members of the LGBTQ+ community.