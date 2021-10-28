Letter to the editor: Prevent a dictatorship

The Trump administration got us into trillions of dollars of debt, and yet the conspiracy following Senate and other Trumpers refuse to help Biden get through his package of only $3 trillion that would build bridges and roads and give jobs and health care and housing, basically help our own country get back on its feet.

If this doesn't happen we will be under the rule of an autocracy. If you don't know what that means, it will be a dictatorship. Our forefathers fought and gave their lives so that we could have a democracy. My forefather died in the wilderness, he was signer of the Declaration of Independence, the British wanted to cut off his head ... that is true bravery. His wife even fought off the invaders. Where are our guts to prevent these autocrats from turning over our country to Russia and China?