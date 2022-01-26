Letter to the editor: Previous presidents signed voting rights acts extensions

When President Biden compared the actions of Republican senators, and those who would oppose changing the rules for the filibuster, including Democratic senators Manchin and Sinema, to Bull Conner and George Wallace, avowed racists, he was being kind. In truth, your collective opposition to legislation designed to restore voting rights, central to protections found in the 1965 Voting Rights Act, achieved what the assassination of Dr. King could not.

Following King’s death, Republican presidents Nixon, Ford, and Reagan signed voting rights acts extensions not unlike those you oppose. As President Reagan said, in his signing statement, “... the right to vote is the crown jewel of American liberties, and we will not see its luster diminished.”

You, and those who voted against even discussing the proposed legislation, have, in essence, given your nod of approval to “The Big Lie” and efforts making it harder to vote based on absolutely no evidence whatsoever purporting voter fraud. As well, your obscene opposition to almost 60 years of voter rights protection adversely affects racial minorities most dramatically. Don’t believe me? Read the traditional Republican presidents’ signing statements. They’re easily found.

Bradley Wirth,

Bigfork

