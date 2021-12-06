Letter to the editor: Price carbon

Plastic pollution! The recent article makes it sound like an intractable problem. Consider this solution: put a price on plastic waste that you assess from every outfit that sells plastic packaging. Return all collected funds directly to the people. Start the price pretty low but have it rise predictably over the next few years.

Imagine what you would do if you ran a business that used plastic packaging. You would find an alternative to plastic for your packaging needs! Imagine being a customer. You would have to pay a little more for this new package but you would be getting a plastic cash back and you might come out ahead. Think of how quickly plastic waste would reduce to zero! This would work!

If you like the idea you should like the idea of a price on carbon pollution. If you like a carbon price, Senator Tester ought to hear from you. Only takes a minute to call his office and say you want a price on carbon in the reconciliation bill. And don't forget plastic is made from the very fossil fuel that will diminish under a carbon price! Two birds, one stone.

Alexander Reynolds,

Kalispell

