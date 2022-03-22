Letter to the editor: Price gouging and profiteering causing inflation

To be clear, much of the steep inflation we are all experiencing is due to price gouging and profiteering. Case in point is the global price of a barrel of oil and the associated cost of a gallon of fuel. Gasoline shot up like a rocket in recent weeks as oil traders became concerned about world events. On March 8 the price of crude oil was $123.70. Gasoline prices escalated quickly each day for days. On March 16 the price of a barrel of oil dropped to $95.04 yet prices at our gas pumps continue to stay high. American big oil is raking in huge profits and continues to export American oil on the global market. Did the price at the pump HAVE to rise as it did? Not likely. Rather big oil chose to gouge Americans held hostage at the pump. Profiteering likewise is resulting in skyrocketing costs for home buyers and renters. Wall Street corporations are buying up homes as fast as they can. In the process, they are driving up the cost of homes and rent and further concentrating America's wealth into the hands of the very wealthy. I will vote for Democrats.