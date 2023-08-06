I read Tony Davis' op-ed about the climate crisis (Missoulian Aug. 3), and I couldn't agree more. As an outdoor recreation professional, I’m directly experiencing the effects of global warming (and weirding) caused by fossil fuel pollution.

We need to take action, and I'm grateful for groups like Citizens' Climate Lobby (CCL) that offer simple practical solutions.

CCL advocates for an effective way to cut pollution while supporting our local economies. Their cash-back carbon pricing plan encourages fossil fuel companies to reduce pollution, and the money collected is given back to people like us.

I'm urging all our elected officials — from Senators Daines and Tester to Representatives Rosendale and Zinke, Gov. Gianforte, and all our county commissioners and mayors to consider CCL's approach: https://citizensclimatelobby.org/price-on-carbon/

As Mr. Davis pointed out, ignoring the reality of climate change and how it’s impacting Montanans is not a sustainable option. Let's work together to protect Montana and our way of life. There is still time to act!

Laurel Eastman,

Bigfork