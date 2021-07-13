Letter to the editor: Primary doesn't advantage Engen

Fact check: In a recent letter to the editor, Missoula mayoral candidate Greg Strandberg wrote that election officials don’t want to hold a municipal primary election this fall.

A quick call to election administrators proved this to be false. No one in that office suggested that the city shouldn’t hold a primary. Without getting too wonky, here are the facts.

Missoula election officials followed Montana election codes, and for our city elections the threshold for triggering a primary is 24 municipal candidates. Since a total of 19 candidates filed for the city council or mayor slots, the elections office canceled, by law, the primary. City council overrode that decision, which Montana election law also allows. Election staff emphasized that it has never been its role to justify holding an election.

Strandberg also writes that incumbent Mayor John Engen is the reason there will be a primary election because, “He’s afraid he’s gonna lose.” A primary doesn’t offer Engen a better shot at winning. On the contrary, it gives him two opportunities to lose.