Letter to the editor: Primary meant to protect Engen

Why a primary?

Missoula County does not want a primary; election officials have said as much.

They’re smart, and right — a primary will cost over $114,000.

The main reason we’re having this primary is because of John Engen’s ego. He’s afraid he’s gonna lose. Of course, he won’t say that. He’ll give some nonsense excuse that we need a majority of voters choosing candidates, not a plurality.

Funny, because he never offered that silly argument in 2013, when there were four candidates running for mayor.

So what’s changed?

Well, the city is $190 million in debt, taxes have gone up and even rich people can’t find a place to live.

John Engen knows he’s in trouble. John Engen is scared.

Greg Strandberg,

candidate for

Missoula mayor,

Missoula

