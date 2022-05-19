Letter to the editor: Privacy needs to be nested with states

Tammi Fisher’s assessment of our government structure is rock-solid and right on point (SCOTUS has never affected abortion policy in Montana, Missoulian May 11). The states, not the Federal government, is where privacy needs to be nested.

If abortion is a medical issue, as pro-choice advocates assert, it is exclusively a state issue. Medical care has always been the states prerogative. We need to respect the citizens of the states in determining what is right for them.

The 10th Amendment reads: The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.

Pretty clear and simple. SCOTUS is blowing away the cobwebs of the logic of an implied right to privacy, where neither privacy nor abortion is mentioned. The proponent’s claim based on a doctrine of stare decisis (established precedent) is also a whisp. Bad laws eventually get overturned. The judicial system may be slow be it finally gets there.

Congress has never seemed bothered with the U. S. Constitution. Unfortunately, the courts have taken the stance that they must know what they are doing, despite compelling evidence to the contrary. Let us hope that changes.

Duane Cook,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0