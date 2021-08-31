 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Privileged to have American education
We are so privileged in this country that we can educate both our sons and our daughters.

We are so privileged in this country that we have a bus to safely transport these children to be educated. We are so privileged in this country that the schools will feed these children breakfast, lunch and a healthy snack at the end of the school day. We are so privileged in this country that we can chose public education, private education or home schooling for these children.

We are so privileged in this country that we can take up the frivolous protest of wearing masks in schools. We are so privileged.

Ann Halverson,

Clinton

