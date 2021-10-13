Letter to the editor: Problems with Build Back Better

A perusal of the proposed Build Back Better legislation (available online), highly recommended reading for everyone, confirmed preconceived personal truths developed from my observation of the Missoula City Council. 1.) It’s incredibly easy to spend other people’s money. 2.) There will never be enough money for the politicians and their professional philanthropic supporters and supplicants. They will always find new problems requiring their expertise and the public's money.

Many of the proposed programs, such as free community college, have no set amount appropriated that I could find. They are to be funded on an as-needed basis. Nothing to worry about there. It is also among a number of programs that are on a cost-share basis with the states, with the federal share decreasing annually. The assumption that the states will pick up the slack is not implicitly stated but apparently implied.

The outstanding feature of the legislation is the incredible amount of money ($ trillions) being entrusted to the cabinet secretaries to be dispersed as grants with, one hopes, no partisan favoritism in selecting recipients. But wait, aren't cabinet secretaries partisan appointees? Rest easy my fellow taxpayers. What could possibly go wrong?

A.C. Fisher,

Missoula

