My grandfather, Carson Vehrs, frequently talked about having a vibrant community being one of the most important things in life. This was a tradition he and his wife, Helen Vehrs, embodied while volunteering for many organizations in the Missoula area such as Kiwanis, International Choral Festival and, most pertinent to this letter, Fort Missoula.

While the Fort has many things to offer, it could be more vibrant by adding office spaces and living spaces. By having people live and work in the Fort area, more people would feel inclined to donate, visit and take care of the area.

My grandfather and grandmother are no longer with us. They would have wanted to see the Missoula community grow and thrive. My grandpa would have wanted to experience the hustle and bustle of community and my grandma would have wanted to see the landscape and environment flourish.

After talking with the people involved in the project and researching it extensively, I am ensured that my vision for the Missoula community as well as my grandparents' vision will be honored. I hope the city will approve their proposal to enhance the the beauty that is Fort Missoula, including, but not limited to the Old Post Hospital restoration.

Callie Morris,

Missoula