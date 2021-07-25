Letter to the editor: Promoting accessible, affordable health care

I really do not know how to verify the truthfulness of contradicting news reports that come my way. State Rep. Kim Abbott (guest column, July 22) claims that efforts are being made by our leading Republicans to force hideous red tape on my fellow Montanans when they apply for HELP benefits for their health care. I tend to support her view on why this will unleash devastation on our citizens.

On the other hand, reporter Lawrence Reed recently published a story for the Foundation for Economic Education website how our governor has helped legislation to pass that creates more opportunities for my fellow Montanans to receive direct patient care, making it easier for doctors to be in charge of their own practices and eliminating the need for insurance-steeped paperwork and high premiums that traditional health care requires. What a great article — if it is true. Perhaps both articles are true (or false).

That conundrum leaves me no choice but to simply give my heartfelt opinion on how I would like my political leaders to treat their constituents and wide circle of Montana neighbors: Please work to make health care accessible and affordable.