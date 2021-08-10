Letter to the editor: Proper taxes invest in the future

In their critique of the Biden administration’s long-overdue proposed increase in the corporate tax rate, the authors of an Aug. 4 guest column have overlooked the staggering tax avoidance occurring in our unjust tax system.

As University of California economists Gabriel Zucman and Emmanuel Saez continue to demonstrate in professional publications, over the past several decades global corporations have accumulated massive wealth, while middle-class Americans and small business owners have paid the price.

With the approximately $200 billion in annual revenue from a 25% minimum corporate tax, we could invest in the business leaders of the future — providing our children and young adults with universal preschool and tuition-free community college. We could fund rural hospitals and provide better health care.