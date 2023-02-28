Property taxes along with other local sources of income are to be used for local services like police and firefighters and roads etc. Our taxes are not to be used for whatever local representatives decide they want to use them for! That monstrosity over south Reserve is not being used by 95% or more of the population. The millions of dollars for the roads into Southgate Mall should be paid for by the mall. You people were voted into office to oversee services and operations of Missoula. Not open spaces. If you want to support these kind of projects, put it in a ballot for a bond issue. The City Council should be investigated for excessive taxes and improper use of public funds.