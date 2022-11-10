 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Property taxes

Just received my real estate tax statement. It seems to be going up year after year. We will pay well over $4000 and we are both in our Golden Years. It seems like every time I vote I am given the choice of increasing my tax bill year after year. In the past I have bitten my lip when paying for free fares on buses & on and on. This year and years to come please think of your senior neighbors on fixed income when casting your vote! There are other ways to get funding for many of these projects. Community leaders — put your brains to work in finding the money for these pet projects. Many of us can't afford it any longer!

Tim Rector,

Missoula

